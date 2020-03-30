Lockdown day 4: People continue to queue for groceries

Durban - EARLY this week there was no sign of police or the SANDF in New Germany and Pinetown as residents headed to shops to re-stock their cupboards. For some, Sunday was their first time out since the national 21-day lockdown started. Caversham Glen resident Erich Labuschagne shopped at the Knowles Superspar in Pinetown. He spent about 30 minutes waiting in the queue outside the store to get in. “I’m doing my normal monthly shopping. I've had difficulty getting some supplies. People went crazy last week buying. The situation is bad but if we all calm down we can get through this." A Nazareth resident, who did not want to be named, said this was her second time going out to do grocery shopping. “We're worried with the transport problems and that those of us who depend on public transport will have no food. We're afraid food will run out,” she said.

She had to ask for a lift from other people in her area who were heading into Pinetown.

“Meat, eggs, milk and cereal are running out especially with the children home."

Outside the store, Qhubekani Khomo of New Germany was the last person standing in line to get inside the store. He was there to stock up on basics such as milk, which was running out at home where he lived with his family of four.

At the Spar in New Germany, Clermont resident Mbali Ntshingila was leaving the store just before 8.30am after arriving at 7.55am.

“Things are running smoothly inside with people being considerate, grabbing what they came for and leaving. I had run out of bread rolls and fruit, which I came to buy,” she said.

Ntshingila said her family were adhering to the 21-day lockdown regulations.

“If we all do this, the 21 days will be just that, but if we don’t it could be for longer."

Thandiswa Ntanga, a mother of four from KwaShembe in Clermont, said she walked from her home, in an informal settlement near New Germany, as there were no taxis.

“The 21 days will be particularly hard for me as I will have no income to support my family. The 'no work, no pay' policy applies with us as we are not an essential service,” said Ntanga.

“It took about an hour-and-a-half to get here on foot. On Friday, people were walking with their groceries from Pinetown to Clermont as there were few taxis."

Daily News