Long jail terms for two men who raped their relatives

Durban - TWO KwaZulu-Natal men, who were related to their victims, were sentenced this week for rape. A 37-year-old man was sentenced to life for raping his 9-year-old niece, while a 26-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years for raping his 73-year-old step-grandmother. According to police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala, the first case of rape happened in Ngudwini, in eShowe. “On December 17, 2018, a 9-year-old girl was bathing at a water tap at with other children when she was called by her uncle who sent her to the local tuck shop. Before she could reach the shop the victim was dragged into the nearby bushes where she was raped,” she said. Gwala said the rape case was opened at Sundumbili SAPS and the docket transferred to KwaDukuza Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentence, saying it would “send a clear message that we will do everything within our control to remove sexual predators from our communities”.

Meanwhile, in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week, magistrate Bilkish Asmal sentenced the 26-old man to 18 years in prison. He was convicted last week.

He was found guilty of raping and assaulting his step-grandmother in 2018 at her home in KwaNgcolosi near Hillcrest.

In September 2018, the pensioner was home alone and opened the door when she heard a knock. The man then entered the dark house, where he raped her, strangled and assaulted her.

The woman’s son in-law yesterday told the Daily News the family were unaware that the man had been sentenced already.

He was not sure how to feel about the sentence.

“I don’t know if that’s a fitting sentence, but what I do know is that no matter how long he spends in prison, nothing can take back what he did,” the relative said.

Last month, the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Units in KwaZulu-Natal made 306 arrests, had 15 convictions and secured four life sentences and 247 years of imprisonment, for rape, sexual assault, attempted rape, child neglect, violation of protection order, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One accused was sentenced to three terms of life imprisonment for sexually violating a young woman multiple times.

Daily News