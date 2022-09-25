LOOK: Alleged rapist pastor abandons his bail application

Durban — The pastor who was recently arrested for allegedly raping more than 13 children in northern KwaZulu-Natal abandoned his application for bail after appearing in court. KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said a 55-year-old man appeared in the Nquthu District Court on five counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

His alleged victims are boys and girls between 9 and 14 years old, Ramkisson-Kara said. “He has abandoned his application for bail. The matter was remanded to October 14,” Ramkisson-Kara said. KZN Department of Social Development spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said that social workers picketed outside the court as the pastor accused of raping 13 children appeared in court.

On Thursday, Social Development alerted the media to the incident. It said a pastor in KZN was arrested for allegedly raping more than 13 children between the ages of 5 and 17 in Luvisi village in ward 13 of Nquthu Local Municipality, in the northern part of the province. It is alleged the pastor had been luring young girls and boys to watch cartoons, and later played pornographic videos that he watched with the children.

Story continues below Advertisement

The man of the cloth was allegedly caught when a boy reported the matter to his mother and provided details of the other victims – 11 boys and two girls. The department said the victim’s mother had verified the information with other victims before reporting it to local police. It is alleged the pastor started molesting children in 2021, with the last incident having taken place on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Story continues below Advertisement