Durban - ANGRY parents at Mariannridge Secondary School near Pinetown locked and welded shut the school’s gates on Tuesday frustrated by what they called the “continuous unlawfulness and politics among teachers” who allegedly refused to co-operate with the principal. According to the parents, the pupils have not had any maths or English teachers for more than a year, but were still required to write the June exams.

Parents, who would not be named, said the problem started three years ago when Lucky Ntungwa was appointed principal.

They said the appointment of Ntungwa, “someone from outside the school”, had caused divisions among the teachers.

Sharon Peterson, a mother of boys in grades 9 and 12, said classes had been affected since Ntungwa’s appointment.

She said she was worried because her children had not done much school work since the beginning of the year.

Peterson opened her children’s work books, which were empty. “It’s not fair that our children suffer because of the internal feud among the teachers. I am worried that my children are going to fail the year. We had a meeting last night between the parents, members of the school governing body (SGB) and the teachers to discuss the way forward. When the parents asked about the feud and the problems at the school, the teachers walked out of the meeting,” said Peterson.

“We then decided to lock the school since we had reached a dead end in our attempts to address the matter.”

She said the “toxic working environment” had resulted in many teachers resigning.

After the school gates were locked and welded shut, some pupils, teachers and parents waited outside.

A parent also complained in an email this week that parents had only recently discovered that the school had not had physical science and maths teachers since the beginning of the year.

The parent said they were concerned that pupils were being forced to teach themselves.

SGB chairperson Joel Blignaut said a certain teacher had a negative influence over other teachers, and had caused them to become rebellious. There had been calls by parents to have the teacher removed, and for a conducive learning environment to be created, but this had not happened.

Thirona Moodley, spokesperson for the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said the feud among the teachers had impacted negatively on pupils.

“Teachers cannot bring their professional battles to school. There are ways and means of airing their grievances rather than making the pupils victims of their personal feud,” she said.

Moodley said the pupils would require a catch-up programme, especially the matric pupils, who had less than two months to prepare for their trial examinations.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said he was not aware of the problems at the school, but they would now receive urgent attention by the department.

“We would like to see things go back to normality as soon as possible,” he said.

