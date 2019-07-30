eThekwini municipal workers removed building material used to build shacks in Garcin Place on the Bluff. Picture by Bluff Community Noticeboard

Durban - An illegal squatter settlement that had been built in bushes along Garcin Place on the Bluff had been demolished. J.P.Prinsloo, eThekwini ward 66 councillor, wrote on the Bluff Community notice board Facebook page on Tuesday that the Bluff Community Policing Forum chairperson, Andy Rossell were informed about illegal activity taking place along Garcin Place.

"Rossell and I were requested by the residents to investigate this further. During our investigation is became clear that some shelters were in the process of being constructed in the vegetation that runs along the road,"Prinsloo said.

Upon this discovery the relevant city law-enforcement agents were informed and immediate enforcement was instituted.

Prinsloo said the land invasion unit, metro police and SAPS swiftly dealt with the illegal attempted occupation and the shelters were addressed.

"The Parks department assisted the land invasion unit with the removal of all the material left behind after the operation was completed. The enforcement operation took place on 21 July 2019. Residents should remember that when dealing with these types of situations they are considered sensitive as indigent peoples lives and their positions are involved. There are also various legal requirements that needs to be met to ensure that no persons constitutional rights, even if they commit an illegal activity, are not being infringed upon while by-laws are being enforced,"he said.

"We may not always make the loudest noise or plaster our enforcement activities on social media to stay relevant but residents of the Bluff can rest assured that my office, SAPS, CPF, Metro police and the land invasion unit takes these types of situations very seriously. We will not and cannot do anything that would jeopardise the safety of our law enforcement agents or the safety of the people involved in the illegal occupation,"Prinsloo said.

