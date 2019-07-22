Durban - A traditional healer who was found with a rifle, a shotgun, a revolver, counterfeit cash, ammunition and a stolen car at his home in uMlazi will appear in the uMlazi Magistrates Court on Monday. Sphiwe Bhulose, 69, a traditional healer was charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. He made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, 16 July and was remanded into police custody.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that on July 15, the SAPS and Durban Metro police were assisting in an investigation into the whereabouts of a wanted murder suspect in U-Section, uMlazi.

"The suspect was spotted walking with three other men. When they noticed the police officers, they fled in between the houses. The men shot at police officers as they were fleeing. During the shootout Sandile Magwaza was wounded on his leg. He was arrested and found in possession of an unlicensed pistol with ammunition,"Zwane said.

Magwaza was taken to hospital under police guard.

Magwaza, 48, was charged for attempted murder, murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He will appear in court on Thursday.

The items found in the home of a traditional healer in uMlazi, south of Durban. Pictures supplied by the SAPS

Further investigations led police to a house belonging to Bhulose in Q section- uMlazi.

"During a search of the premises police officers found the firearms in a bucket filled with muthi. Bhulose refused to cooperate with police officers with regards to how he came into possession of the illegal firearms. A vehicle which was on the premises was also searched and found to be fitted with false registration plates,"Zwane said.

Daily News



