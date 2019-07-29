Durban - DISCARDED fishing lines and hooks are leaving animals for dead. The SPCA Lower South Coast and the SA Association for Marine Biological Research have come across a number of animals that have been tangled in fish hooks and lines.

SPCA Lower South Coast social media manager Lauren Ferreira says they have found birds, a monkey and two cats caught in discarded fishing lines in the past year.

“Most of the animals caught in the fishing lines were found alive,” said Ferreira.

“If the animal is not rescued, the wound can become infected and starvation and dehydration result from the inability to use limbs or wings.

“The line works like a razor and starts tearing away at the flesh,” the social media manager said.

The SPCA are called out to at least one case each month.

Not all cases ended in death, said Ferreira, It depended on the injury and how quickly the animal was attended to.

“The main problem is ongoing ignorance of littering. The harm that littering causes will never stop or change unless we all work to make a difference,” she said.

The association is rehabilitating a juvenile gannet found tangled in fishing lines and hooks at Ballito.

Vet Dr Francois Lampen said hooks pierced the left wing and beak, and fishing line made it impossible for the bird to straighten its wing or fly.

Lampen said there was bleeding and muscle and tissue damage to the left wing, and there was bruising under the tissue of the beak.

“Fish hooks and fishing lines have a serious detrimental impact on animals. Injuries include starvation, pain and death,” Lampen said.

The vet said they came across seals, penguins, turtles and seagulls with similar injuries.

Clean Surf Project, a body that creates awareness about littering and the impact it has on ocean life and humans, has installed bins along Warner Beach, Winklespruit and Illovo, for fishermen to discard their fishing lines.

However, the challenge was servicing the bins, said founder Denzil van der Westhuizen.

“The problem is the coastline is so big. And for some reason people steal the bins.”

He said fishermen needed to be aware and educated about the damage caused by fishing lines and they should be careful about where they discard them.

