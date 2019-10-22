It was conducted in Pinetown by Chatsworth SAPS, metro police and officials from Tracker after a vehicle was stolen in eManzimtoti.
Provincial spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said investigations led the police to Trafalgar Place in Pinetown, where the stolen vehicle was recovered and five suspects between the ages of 25 and 36 were arrested.
“During a further search of the premises, three additional stolen vehicles were discovered. Preliminary investigations revealed that two of the vehicles that were seized had been hijacked at Pinetown, while the third vehicle was seized for further investigation,” Naicker said.
“Police seized a number of bags containing car-breaking implements from the arrested suspects. Two passports and R50100 in cash was also confiscated.”