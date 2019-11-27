Durban - A shop owner was arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Unilver products and detergents in Saville Street, Durban Central Business District on Wednesday.
Durban Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the shop owner who emigrated to South Africa from Mozambique was prosecuted and stock valued at R1.5 million was confiscated.
The operation was conducted by Durban Metro Police Trio Crimes and members of the Counterfeit investigation unit.
"These Detergents are fake. They are mixed in a warehouse in Saville street and then put in authentic bottles and sold mostly to unsuspecting hawkers throughout Ethekwini. These type of raids will continue in the inner city,"Sewpersad said.
South Africa has lost more than R277million to counterfeit goods. This shocking figure was revealed at an International Intellectual Property Conference which took place in Cape town.