LOOK: Durban shop owner arrested for manufacturing fake detergents









Durban - A shop owner was arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Unilver products and detergents in Saville Street, Durban Central Business District on Wednesday. Durban Metro police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad said the shop owner who emigrated to South Africa from Mozambique was prosecuted and stock valued at R1.5 million was confiscated. The operation was conducted by Durban Metro Police Trio Crimes and members of the Counterfeit investigation unit. "These Detergents are fake. They are mixed in a warehouse in Saville street and then put in authentic bottles and sold mostly to unsuspecting hawkers throughout Ethekwini. These type of raids will continue in the inner city,"Sewpersad said. South Africa has lost more than R277million to counterfeit goods. This shocking figure was revealed at an International Intellectual Property Conference which took place in Cape town.

Speaking at the two-day conference in Century City, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the protection of intellectual property rights was critical to every sector of the economy.

“The challenge is that intellectual property crimes are treated differently from traditional crimes of theft. But the concept is the same, stealing is stealing. Everybody understands that it is wrong to walk into a store and take something without paying. At the same time, the act of downloading a movie from a file-sharing site, or buying a cheap knock-off of a name brand item may seem harmless,” said Cele.

He added that the accumulated economic loss from those illegal transactions could destroy small, medium and large legitimate businesses.

Daily News



