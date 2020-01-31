This is according to a civil engineer who examined the promenade, which was extended at a cost of R300million, during a recent stroll along what is supposed to be one of eThekwini’s major selling points.
Ashwin Seeberuth said he had noted problems on the promenade while walking with his wife, Adri. He pointed to cracks and uneven sections, which he said could be a danger to children, as evidence of poor workmanship.
Seeberuth, who runs an engineering company, said much better workmanship was required on a flagship project.
His wife said the concept of the promenade was “a brilliant idea”. She was, however, concerned about how the facility would look in a few years’ time.