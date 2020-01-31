LOOK: Durban's new R300m promenade 'already cracking'









LESS than two months after being opened amid fanfare, the newly extended section of the promenade is already cracking and showing signs of poor workmanship.. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Less than two months after being opened amid fanfare, the newly extended section of the promenade is already cracking and showing signs of poor workmanship. This is according to a civil engineer who examined the promenade, which was extended at a cost of R300million, during a recent stroll along what is supposed to be one of eThekwini’s major selling points. Ashwin Seeberuth said he had noted problems on the promenade while walking with his wife, Adri. He pointed to cracks and uneven sections, which he said could be a danger to children, as evidence of poor workmanship. Seeberuth, who runs an engineering company, said much better workmanship was required on a flagship project. His wife said the concept of the promenade was “a brilliant idea”. She was, however, concerned about how the facility would look in a few years’ time.

ASHWIN Seeberuth points to one of the cracks in the newly-built promenade in Durban. He said it showed poor workmanship. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)





IFP executive committee member Mdu Nkosi said there was a problem of people being hired and not doing the job properly. He said this was particularly common with the patronage system that had taken hold in the city.

Nkosi said what often happened was that people would get kickbacks for awarding tenders to certain companies and the quality of the workmanship suffered. Fixing the cracks would be a costly exercise for which ratepayers would have to fork out more money. He said it was a waste of money that could have been better spent in other critical areas and there was no accountability for people who did sub-standard work.

This was particularly sad as the promenade had been recently launched.

A cracks in the newly-built promenade in Durban which apparently shows poor workmanship. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)





Last year the Daily News reported that the promenade had been unveiled by mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who did a walkabout prior to its official opening in October.

The promenade had been extended by 750m and was 30m wide. It was claimed to be Africa’s longest promenade and now runs 8km from Blue Lagoon to the harbour mouth.

The promenade was expected to be a tourist attraction during the festive season and was part of developments at the Point Waterfront node.

It was expected to spark further development in the South Beach area.

The sod-turning had been performed by former mayor Zandile Gumede.

The Daily News contacted the city for comment, but no response was received by the time of publication.

