Durban - Ela Gandhi, the granddaughter of lawyer, politician and peace activist Mahatma Gandhi, said she felt favoured after her recent visit to Rome where she was blessed by Pope Francis at the Vatican. Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Gandhi said that although she was Hindu, she had the greatest respect for the Pope.

“I admire him for his messages of peace and for advocating for solidarity in the world. I believe that together we can change the world,” she said.

Gandhi said she was invited to Rome last week as a guest speaker at a conference meeting to celebrate the Interfaith Harmony Week which is held in the first week of February.

She said that last Wednesday she was invited to listen to the Pope at the Vatican, where he had spoken about the universality of all people, that all people were God’s children and that people must love each other.