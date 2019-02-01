A truck belonging to the eThekwini Municipality was set alight in uMlazi on Friday. Picture: supplied

Durban - An eThekwini Municipality truck has been set alight on the Mangosuthu Highway in uMlazi on Friday. It is alleged that someone had thrown a petrol bomb at the Isuzu truck.

Police are at the scene and details as to what transpired are still being sought.

The setting alight of the truck could be linked to protests in the uMlazi area.

The Mercury newspaper reported that security and police personnel were sent to municipal offices and depots south of Durban on Wednesday after aggrieved contract workers allegedly stormed the uMlazi parks depot and Sizakala office at KwaMnyandu Mall.

The group disrupted services and operations that forced the office to close for the day. Wednesday's incident is believed to be linked to the ongoing stand-off between the municipality and city contractors who collect refuse in the area.





Recently, refuse removal was disrupted in uMlazi, Chesterville and Mayville, leaving residents fuming.

Daily News