The building on Glenover Road in Bayview-Chatsworth. The heavy rainfalls in April eroded the sand around the building. Picture by Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA).

Durban - For more than a month a concrete walkway and part of the foundation of a municipal built flat in Chatsworth has hung precariously in the air following April's deadly flooding that claimed the lives of 70 people. In Glenover Road, Bayview, water eroded the sand from underneath a four family flat on an embankment above road level in April.

Residents fear that if nothing is done to support the flat, it could come tumbling down.

The floods wreaked havoc in the south of Durban causing mudslides in areas like eManzimtoti, uMlazi, Marianhill and Chatsworth.

Heavy rains weakened boundary walls and embankments causing mudslides.

Fareed Shaik, who resides in one of the flats, said the sand turned into a mudslide covering two of the resident's vehicles next to the pavement.

"We heard neighbours scream and when I looked out of the window I saw the bank collapse. The mud flowed onto the road due to the heavy rainfall. The new housing units behind the flats did not have adequate drainage. The deluge of water flowed down the back of the flat," Shaik claimed.

A Polo Playa owned by Shaik and Toyota Corolla owned by his neighbour Seelan Naidoo was covered in mud.

Residents helped to push the Toyota out.

The Polo had to be towed out using a rope attached to another residents vehicle.

"When the incident happened officials said we have to help ourselves. We had nowhere else to go. Relatives can keep you for so long. We have seen email correspondence between the councillor and housing departments.

Tony Govender, eThekwini ward 70 councillor, said there has been no positive response from the housing departments to the resident's plea for help.

Govender said the departments could be waiting for funding to take place.

The estimated cost of infrastructural damage from the recent KwaZulu-Natal floods was estimated at R1.1 billion according to former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu

Mchunu said the damage in eThekwini alone amounted to more than R685million. He said the death toll stood at 70, with 64 of those coming from eThekwini Municipality.

Rains in the Ugu district municipality claimed the lives of six people, with 1469 displaced and more than 50 people injured.

