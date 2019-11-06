Durban - The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is treating a Hadeda, fondly named Picasso, that had been entirely covered in a red enamel paint in Hillcrest.
The hadeda ibis is known for its loud three to four note calls uttered in flight especially in the mornings and evenings when they fly out or return to their roost trees.
Lana Bartholomew, CROW spokesperson, said with the assistance of their Hillcrest depot, Bruce Wilson from Sanctuary Project, the animal was rescued and brought to the centre in mid October.
Bartholomew said the staff at the centre are unsure if the bird was deliberately doused in the paint or if it was a result of an unfortunate accident.
"In some places the paint was so thick that it hindered the bird’s ability to fly. Luckily, the paint was not in direct contact with his skin as this could have caused extreme irritation as well as chemical burns.” said