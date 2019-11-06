LOOK: Hadeda covered in red paint found in Hillcrest









Durban - The Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) is treating a Hadeda, fondly named Picasso, that had been entirely covered in a red enamel paint in Hillcrest. The hadeda ibis is known for its loud three to four note calls uttered in flight especially in the mornings and evenings when they fly out or return to their roost trees. Lana Bartholomew, CROW spokesperson, said with the assistance of their Hillcrest depot, Bruce Wilson from Sanctuary Project, the animal was rescued and brought to the centre in mid October. Bartholomew said the staff at the centre are unsure if the bird was deliberately doused in the paint or if it was a result of an unfortunate accident. "In some places the paint was so thick that it hindered the bird’s ability to fly. Luckily, the paint was not in direct contact with his skin as this could have caused extreme irritation as well as chemical burns.” said

When Clarissa de Beer from Earthwize Environmental Products heard about the predicament this Hadeda had found itself in, she jumped to action and assisted the centre with environmentally friendly and non-toxic chemical products to help remove the paint.

The Earthwize products have been known to successfully remove tar and paint from Vervet monkeys in the past.

“Feathers are different to fur and therefore we were unsure of whether we would be able to remove the paint from this poor Hadeda’s feathers without completely damaging them.” said Estie Allan, Clinic Manager at CROW.

Hadeda painted with red enamel paint in Hillcrest when it was rescued. Picture by CROW



The nurses at CROW carefully started the long process of washing the paint off of his feathers. After just one wash, they had managed to remove a large amount of the paint from Picasso.

“Not wanting to cause undue stress on the animal, we have to wash him in stages with a few days separating each wash. We have removed majority of the paint from his wings and torso and he is now able to move his wings freely. The difficult task of removing the paint around his eyes and on his head still awaits us,” said Estie.

The cleansing product worked wonders and the paint just peeled off of his feathers.

"He is in wonderful condition and we couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. Thank you to Clarissa de Beer and Arthur Potts from Earthwize Environmental Products for helping us care for Picasso the Hadeda.” said Bartholomew.

CROW is the only wildlife rehabilitation centre in Durban registered to work with all types of indigenous wildlife found in KZN.

Every year CROW rescues, rehabilitates and releases over 3000 orphaned, injured and displaced wild animals. As a registered non-profit organisation, CROW is 100% reliant on donations from the public.

For queries and more information please contact CROW on 031 462 1127 or at [email protected]

