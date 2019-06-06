Durban - They were born 50 years apart but the one will be running her first Comrades Marathon as the youngest female athlete this year, while the other will participate in her seventh and is this year’s oldest female runner. Diana Riordan, 20, from Massachusetts, US, started running when she was 14 for her high school cross-country team, which were all 3km and 5km races.

And Midrand, Gauteng competitor, Rosina Sebati, 70, who ran her first Comrades in 2008, said her inspiration came after watching Bruce Fordyce still competing at an advanced age.

Riordan said: “At 19, I did my first marathon, and it was one of the best days of my life. I knew from that moment that this is what I was born to do. So far, I have completed five marathons, and the Comrades is set to be my sixth.”

She said she has been training since last September for this year’s Comrades even though she had no idea how to train for a race of this size.

“My sister MaryKate and my friend Jami are running as well, and they are always there to lend me support and encouragement,” said Riordan.

She said Jami Klumper was running her third Comrades this year, and MaryKate was going for her back-to-back run.

“This is the first year that I have been old enough to qualify and I am so excited to join them. We call ourselves Comrades 321,” she said.

Riordan described distance running as her happy place and her stress reliever.

Riordan said her running strategy for Cowie’s and Field’s hills was to simply listen to her body as her legs have never failed to tell her what they need.

“As long as I can finish before twelve hours, I will be happy with my time. The discipline and dedication that it takes to train for something like this is a skill that can be applied far beyond running.”

Riordan said running was a mind game and every step was a decision that one made to keep going.

“I don’t care if I have to crawl across the finish line. No matter the conditions, no matter the speed, no matter how I feel, I will keep going.”

Sebati said her goal was to run at least 10 Comrades Marathons in her lifetime.

“I was very nervous about the race, I had never seen so many people all in one place at the same time and although I did not make it in time to finish, I got to experience the spirit of Comrades. Runners do help each other out there while running, its where age, gender and colour disappear,” she said.

Sebati said although she had been a runner while growing up, even representing her province (Transvaal) , she only began running again after she was 50 in an effort to keep healthy.

“I will walk/ run up those difficult Cowie’s and Field’s hills. I want to finish in 11 hours,” she said.

