Durban - The story of Nosipho Mkhupheka, the Scottburgh Home Affairs official who went viral online after she stayed behind at work to help 40 people waiting in a queue took another happy twist on Tuesday when she received a surprise visit from her big boss, Home Affairs Minister, Siyabonga Cwele. It came after a south coast resident, Marius Botha praised Mkhupheka in a social media post last week Friday for her "unselfish and exceptional service" for going beyond the call of duty to single-handedly help 40 people in a queue after their colleagues left at 4pm.

His post went viral and was shared nearly 12 000 times and received more than 2 600 comments on Facebook.

Botha had written: "I want to thank Mts Nosipho Mkhupheka for her unselfish and exceptional service beyond the call of duty. This wonderful lady works at the Dpt of Home Affairs, Scottburgh. Today at 16:00 all her colleagues left their workstations and went home. Mrs Mkhupheka stayed and help the last 40 customers all on her own and with a smile on her face!!! You are my hero. South Africa needs more people like you. Thank you. We salute you"

According to Home Affairs, Mkhupheka has been a civil servant in KwaZulu-Natal for 30 years. She moved to her current position as a supervisor at the Scottburgh Home Affairs office in 2012.

Cwele praised the thousands of unsung public servant officials who went about their work and encouraged them to continue working diligently.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Siyabonga Cwele pays an unannounced visit at Scottburgh Home Affairs where Nosipho Mkhupheka works





My heart has been warmed by the trending story of Ms Nosipho Mkhupheka,

a dedicated and selfless home affairs official who embodies the ethos of Batho Pele.

On behalf of the Public Service, I wish to extend our gratitude for your dedication to our people.

Enkosi Nosipho 🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/oY9xBewcIS — Ayanda Dlodlo (@MinAyandaDlodlo) February 10, 2019





"When I leave my home each morning, I put myself in the shoes of the citizens who come to our office. I greet them when we open our office and regularly communicate with them should we have challenges", said Ms Mkhupheka, who is also an HR graduate.