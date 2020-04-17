LOOK: Iconic Durban beachfront hotels light up skyline with message of love and hope

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - As South Africa entered day 22 of a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, two iconic hotels on the Durban beachfront lit up with a message of love and hope. Southern Sun's Elangeni and Maharani hotels on the beachfront turned on certain lights in hotel rooms to construct a heart alongside the words of hope and love. The pictures of the hotel's message were put on Tsogo Sun's social media pages on Thursday night and it quickly went viral. "A heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown," the hotel group said. Writing on the hotel's Facebook page, Debbie Iris Creighton Cloud said: "This is fantastic! Thanks for spreading love and hope!".

A heartfelt message from us to you during the lockdown. #SSEM #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/06n8HMk0hr — Tsogo Sun (@tsogosun) April 16, 2020

The hospitality industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, forcing many hotels and guest houses across the country to close while some have had to work with a skeleton staff

The message of love and hope came as South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases increased to 2605 with 14 new deaths, taking the death tally to 48 according to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Thursday afternoon.

This was a jump of 99 new cases from Tuesday's 2 506 confirmed coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the cases had jumped by 91 new cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also told the nation last week that the countries average daily infection rate had dropped to around 4% during the lockdown, while before the lockdown was instituted, the average daily infection rate was around 42%.

Daily News