LOOK: Isipingo school children evacuated after kitchen goes up in flames









Platt Drive Primary School in Isipingo. Picture by PT Alarms. Durban - A woman believed to be a school teacher had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Platt Drive Primary School in Isipingo,south of Durban. On Wednesday, school work resumed at the school which is situated on Platt Drive in Isipingo Hills. PT Alarms Tactical Unit, and PT Ambulance services Dhevan Govindasamy said they arrived at the scene to find one of the buildings on fire. The building was believed to have been used at the kitchen. The eThekwini Durban South Fire and Emergency department extinguished the fire.

"The kitchen area of the school was ablaze. The children were evacuated and removed to a place of safety. There were no reported injuries but due to the heavy smoke, a woman collapsed as a result of smoke inhalation and was treated,"said Govindasamy.

The school could not be reached for comment.

The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal was aware of the incident and will be investigating.

eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan said he could only comment once a full investigation was done.

Meanwhile a fund raising drive is being held to assist a Chatsworth family whose High Terrace Road home caught fire recently.

Bilal Khan of the Day 2 Day Foundation said they had made a visually comprehensive inspection of the home to determine the family needs.

Khan said the damages to the house included the front half (upstairs) of the building is completely burnt. The asbestos roof with beams needs to be replaced.

All walls(upstairs) needs to be plastered and then painted. Doors and frames needs to be replaced.

"Both the downstairs lounge and kitchen were filled with buckets and bowls, catching dripping water from rain. We are hoping the rain eases off so that no further damages are suffered by this family. We are appealing to you to come forward and assist this family in need,"Khan said

Daily News