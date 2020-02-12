Durban - A woman believed to be a school teacher had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at the Platt Drive Primary School in Isipingo,south of Durban.
On Wednesday, school work resumed at the school which is situated on Platt Drive in Isipingo Hills.
PT Alarms Tactical Unit, and PT Ambulance services Dhevan Govindasamy said they arrived at the scene to find one of the buildings on fire.
The building was believed to have been used at the kitchen.
The eThekwini Durban South Fire and Emergency department extinguished the fire.