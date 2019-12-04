LOOK: KZN border patrol finds drugs worth R2.7m in spare wheel









Durban - Drugs with a street value of more than R2 million were seized by police hidden in a vehicles spare tyre at the Mozambique border in KwaZulu-Natal. It is alleged that on Tuesday at 12:30, police officers from the Pongola police station acted on intelligence information with regards to a vehicle transporting drugs from Mozambique through the border into South Africa. Brigadier Jay Naicker, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said police officers were dispatched along the route and spotted the vehicle travelling on the N2 freeway. "The vehicle was intercepted by police officers and a search was conducted. During the search police found 15 KG of suspected heroine hidden in the vehicles spare wheel. The street value of the drugs is estimated at R 2.7 million. A 40-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for possession of drugs,"Naicker said. A case of possession of drugs was opened at Pongola SAPS and transferred to the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (DPCI-Hawks) for further investigation.

“The recovery of such a huge consignment of drugs is commended. This was a major breakthrough for the province and demonstrates the determination of our police officers to stem cross border crimes during this festive season,” said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Drugs with a street value of two million rands were seized by police hidden in a vehicles spare tyre in KwaZulu-Natal at the Mozambique border. Picture Supplied

In May 2017, Pongola SAPS and other SAPS units conducted an operation following intelligence on the transportation of drugs via the Golela border in a unique modified bakkie.

Police members intercepted the vehicle on the N2 near Pongola. The vehicle was searched and a total of 145 bags of a substance suspected to be heroin was found hidden in a concealed compartment of the loading bin of the vehicle.

The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R101 million. Two men and a woman were then placed under arrest. The suspects appeared in the Pongola Magistrates Court.

The outcome of their court appearances was unknown.

