Durban - WITH no alternative route available, teachers and locals are forced to cross a bridge, which threatens to collapse into the Nungwane River below, along the P740 road in Umbumbulu, south of Durban. The bridge was damaged during the heavy rains and floods in April.

With several schools in the vicinity of the bridge, hundreds of pupils and teachers, in addition to locals, are forced to use the crumbling structure daily.

The teachers asked not to be named but, fearing for their safety and that of their pupils, pleaded for help.

One teacher said crossing the bridge was a risk because of the state it was in.

“The whole structure was nearly eroded away, but we still cross it in desperation,” he said.

“When we hire a bus for a school trip, they cannot come here because it's a risk to cross here.”

Another teacher said she was forced to use the bridge and panicked when it rained because she had been in an accident before and feared she might experience more trauma.

She said she did not go to school when it rained and, unfortunately, her pupils suffered. If the bridge was not repaired by October, when the rainy season began, her matric pupils would suffer, she said.

A third teacher said the bridge was extremely dangerous and public transport drivers panicked when they drove across it.

“It's worse for us because we work on this side and we are forced to come here, whether we like it or not,” he said.

He said their lives and those of the community were at stake.

Education Department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said they hoped the bridge was repaired soon because not only were their teachers and pupils affected, but the entire community too.

Councillor Thembelihle Makhanya said he had reported the condition of the bridge after April's heavy rains and the Transport Department had said it would intervene.

Transport Department spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa said the bridge was one of many pieces of infrastructure damaged during the floods.

Mntungwa said the department had made its assessments of damaged infrastructure.

“There is a plan to fix all the infrastructure. We cannot say when the bridge will be fixed, but we have started to fix the infrastructure which was damaged by floods,” he said.

Daily News