Durban – A psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, processing lab was uncovered in the Hillcrest area on Thursday.
A 38-year-old man was placed under arrest for cultivating and processing the magic mushrooms on a large scale.
The total value of the magic mushrooms seized is estimated at R892 000.
The man is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Friday.
Brigadier Jay Naicker, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said an intelligence driven operation was conducted on Cliffdale Road in Hillcrest as part of the Festive Season Operations.