LOOK: 'Magic mushrooms' lab raided in Durban suburb









A psilicybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, processing lab was uncovered in the Hillcrest area. Picture by SAPS Durban – A psilocybin, commonly referred to as magic mushrooms, processing lab was uncovered in the Hillcrest area on Thursday. A 38-year-old man was placed under arrest for cultivating and processing the magic mushrooms on a large scale. The total value of the magic mushrooms seized is estimated at R892 000. The man is expected to appear at the Pinetown Magistrates Court on Friday. Brigadier Jay Naicker, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said an intelligence driven operation was conducted on Cliffdale Road in Hillcrest as part of the Festive Season Operations.

He said the aim of the operation was to root-out the illegal trade in drugs in the province.

A raid was executed at the identified premises and police uncovered a psilocybin (magic mushrooms) processing lab with equipment to grow and process the drugs for sale in the Assegai area.

"The abuse of drugs has a negative impact on our youth and leads to a lot of them resorting to criminal activities to support their addiction. A multi-disciplinary team comprising of various units within the SAPS acted on intelligence with regards to a drug lab,"Naicker said.

All processed and unprocessed psilocybin product as well as equipment was seized by police.

The KZN Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula was ecstatic with the results of the operation.

“We would like to thank our communities for their participation in the fight against drug dealers which has led to many major drug busts since the launch of Festive Season Operation in the province. We also wish to applaud our Rapid Response Teams who are strategically placed to respond to crimes in progress as well as proactive intelligence during our Festive Season Operations,” he said.

