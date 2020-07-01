LOOK: More stolen items recovered from Toti house robberies

Durban - The ongoing investigation to recover items stolen and sold by an alleged robber yielded positive results over the weekend.

The alleged robber had been positively linked to six house break-ins stretching over a long period of time.

He was arrested two Sundays ago, after allegedly breaking into a complex.

He led members of the Community Crime Prevention Organisation (CCPO), ET Rapid Response and Toti Criminal Investigation Department to KwaMakhutha and uMlazi where he had sold the stolen property.

Initially, a two day trip to KwaMakhutha and uMlazi, led by the suspect, resulted in the recovery of four brushcutters, two laptops, a TV and a bicycle.

A brushcutter and a laptop were brought in adding to the many other stolen items we recovered. | FACEBOOK





While continuing investigations, over the weekend they recovered more items, a brushcutter and a laptop, said CCPO spokesperson George Snodey on his Facebook page.

The items were recovered from two different places where the homeowners were not at home when the team went there last week. The Toti Criminal Investigation Department made calls and that was how the other two items were recovered.



So far, five brushcutters, three laptops, a TV and bicycle have been recovered since the arrest was made.







Meanwhile, while the CCPO were patrolling on Lewis Drive (Toti) on Monday morning, CCPO foot patrol guards noticed suspicious men.

When the men saw the guards, they dropped a backpack, fire extinguisher and other items before fleeing on foot.

The items were handed over to Amanzimtoti SAPS.

