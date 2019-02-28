Sanral divisional manager of design and construction, Ravi Ronny, left, and Sanral project manager of design and construction, Mohamed Parak stand in front of the cracked column of the Peter Brown Bridge in Pietermaritzburg that is being held up by props. Its safety has to be regularly checked by engineers. ZANELE ZULU African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - IT HAS been nearly two-and-a-half years since the Peter Brown Bridge in Pietermaritzburg was damaged by a truck and it may take a further year for a contractor to be hired to begin repairs on the bridge currently supported by props. However, engineers from the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) still regularly check the safety of the bridge and on Wednesday it invited the media to accompany them on an inspection.

Sanral officials told the Daily News the delay in fixing the bridge was attributed to a difference of opinion between Sanral and National Treasury on how to prioritise local subcontracting.

This resulted in Sanral being unable to finalise its procurement documents.

The north-facing column of the bridge, on the southbound carriageway on the N3, was damaged when a truck crashed into it in October 2016.

However, Sanral officials reassured motorists that the bridge was “100 percent safe for use”.

Ravi Ronny, Sanral divisional manager of design and construction, said they are hoping to finalise the tender documents in the next month for these urgent projects to go out to tender.

“There is a contract to remove the concrete on the sides of the road and resurface it with asphalt. Together with that contract, we will include this bridge’s repair work, but you cannot have two contractors that work in the same area,” Ronny explained.

“We will prioritise that work on the bridge must start first and then work on the N3 can continue.”

He said their last media release stated that they hoped to have a contractor on site by January 2020, but yesterday said they had procurement processes in place.

“That’s like a worst case scenario date but hopefully we can speed up the procurement process to try and pull back that date,” he said.

Sanral project manager of design and construction, Mohamed Parak, said Sanral propped the bridge to replace the damaged column and also diverted traffic from the damage, where the yellow line and centre line were moved across, so that the damaged section would be traffic-free.

“The column itself needed to carry 80 tons of load and the props that we put have a capacity of 300 tons, so from that point of view, we are quite certain that the bridge is safe,” Parak said.

He said off-ramps and roads that lead up to the bridge were restricted to 20-ton loads but if heavier trucks use the bridge, then it became a policing issue.

