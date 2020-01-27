LOOK: Police seize gold-plated AK47 during raid of notorious Phoenix drug kingpin









Police seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, three digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition at the weekend. Picture Supplied / SAPS Durban - A NOTORIOUS Phoenix drug kingpin and his wife were among three people arrested for drug dealing at the weekend. Police had conducted an operation which resulted in the arrest of three people, aged 27 to 36. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police had focused on the kingpin. “During the operation the police officers seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five weapon magazines, 10 cellphones, three digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized 12 000 heroin capsules and R19 371 in cash from the suspects. The total value of the exhibits recovered is estimated at R430 000,” he said. Naicker said the three were arrested at Wareham Place in Westham.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “This notorious individual has been on our radar for a while and I am pleased that persistence by law enforcement has paid off as both he and his wife have been arrested after they were found in possession of drugs and other incriminating exhibits.

Police seized 12 000 heroin capsules.





“We will continue to pounce on such parasites who feed on the weak and desperate members of our society. We repeat our call for citizens to refrain from supporting such individuals and to continue to report illegal activities.”

Phoenix Community Policing Forum chairperson Umesh Singh said the arrests were welcomed by the community. “It’s welcome due to the number of issues and crimes related to drugs in Phoenix,” Singh said. “It’s an ongoing problem. I think we need efforts from communities and police together to try to end it.”

Meanwhile, Constable Direshen Govender of the Berea police station, who was arrested by the Chatsworth police drug team outside a drug den in Table Mountain Road, Shallcross, last Tuesday, was released on R3000 bail on Wednesday. Police found 3061 capsules suspected to contain heroin in his car.

