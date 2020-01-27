Police had conducted an operation which resulted in the arrest of three people, aged 27 to 36.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the police had focused on the kingpin.
“During the operation the police officers seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five weapon magazines, 10 cellphones, three digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition. Police also seized 12 000 heroin capsules and R19 371 in cash from the suspects. The total value of the exhibits recovered is estimated at R430 000,” he said.
Naicker said the three were arrested at Wareham Place in Westham.