LOOK: Police seize more than 3 000 heroin pills during Phoenix drug busts

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A drug courier and a drug dealer were arrested in two separate police raids in Phoenix, north of Durban. In the first bust police had conducted an intelligence-driven operation to nab a courier working for a well-known drug dealer in Phoenix. Police reports stated that the courier was arrested in a petrol service station in Cornubia. A man with an alias Bullet was arrested for being in possession and dealing in heroin. During the arrest, a total of 2000 heroin caps was sized. Police estimate the value of the seized exhibits to be worth R40 000. The man was charged at the Verulam police station. He appeared in the Verulam Magistrates court on Monday. The details of his first appearance were not yet known to the media.

Police sources said a tactical operation was conducted at the infamous drug den in Phoenix known as "Barnyard" this week. Police had a search warrant for the den at Rucklen Place.

The den got its name because it was a former poultry business turned drug den.

Several raids by police in the past has caused the owner to break down the chicken coups and build a formal structure.

A drug runner was arrested for dealing and possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Police seized were 1312 heroin capsules, 120 pieces of crack cocaine and R12400 in cash.

Police estimated the street value of the drugs to be R50 640.

The police units involved were Counter Narcotics, Ethekwini Outer North Crime intelligence (EON), Durban Metro Drug Task Team, Durban Metro police K9 and Shongweni SAPS K9 unit.

Daily News