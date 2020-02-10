The provincial Non-Ferrous Task Team had received information about stolen Transnet infrastructure at a scrap yard situated on South Coast Road, in Maydon Wharf, the night before, said police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.
“On Friday morning, the team was joined by officials from Transnet, Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) and Telkom. They proceeded to the identified bulk metal scrapyard and discovered tons of railway lines and railway sleepers on the site. The items were positively identified by a representative of Transnet as belonging to them,” Naicker said.
After being questioned, staff on the premises produced a letter that said the items had been authorised for sale by Prasa. However, Prasa head office said the letter was fraudulent.
“A total of 181 tons of Transnet infrastructure was seized by police. The items have an estimated value of R8million,” Naicker said.