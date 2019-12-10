Durban - Heavy rainfalls this week caused further damage to the M4 freeway near uMhlanga which once again collapsed.
The stretch of highway which links the city's northern suburbs to the south was undergoing repairs for the past three weeks.
A portion of one of the lanes washed away due to heavy rains last month.
The erosion of sand under the road caused it to collapse further last night. Mud slid down from the embankment onto parts of Lagoon Drive in Umhlanga Rocks. The extent of Monday nights' damage is unknown.
This caused transport authorities to close off the main arterial beach route M4 heading into and out of Durban. Motorists have to use the already congested N2 as an alternative route.