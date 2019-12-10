LOOK: Rain washes away part of the M4...again









Durban - Heavy rainfalls this week caused further damage to the M4 freeway near uMhlanga which once again collapsed. The stretch of highway which links the city's northern suburbs to the south was undergoing repairs for the past three weeks. A portion of one of the lanes washed away due to heavy rains last month. The erosion of sand under the road caused it to collapse further last night. Mud slid down from the embankment onto parts of Lagoon Drive in Umhlanga Rocks. The extent of Monday nights' damage is unknown. This caused transport authorities to close off the main arterial beach route M4 heading into and out of Durban. Motorists have to use the already congested N2 as an alternative route.

Meanwhile, the South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) said residents could expect a 60 percent chance of showers and rain from Tuesday until Thursday

Weather forecaster Ayanda Nsele said on Friday there would be an expected 30 percent chance of showers and rain in the morning and afternoon, and a 30 percent chance on Saturday morning.

“Then it will start clearing up,” Nsele said.

“Temperatures will be ranging between 19 and 21 degrees Celsius from today until Thursday and 25 degrees on Friday and between 25 and 26 on Saturday.”

South Africa's weather pattern caused havoc in Tswhane too this week after two South African Air Force (SAAF) helicopters were dispatched on Monday to assist stranded residents in Pretoria's Centurion and Mamelodi areas following flash floods as a result of the continuing torrential downpours being experienced in Gauteng.

SA National Defence Force spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said an SAAF Atlas Oryx helicopter and an Agusta A-109 Light Utility [A-109 LUH] Helicopter airlifted 79 stranded people at the Centurion Lake Hotel to safety.

"A total of three people airlifted from the hotel were taken to Unitas Medical Centre for medical assistance. The two helicopters proceeded to Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, and successfully airlifted five people who were trapped by flash floods to safety," said Mgobozi.

The two helicopters completed the two air rescue missions at around 5pm on Monday.

Daily News