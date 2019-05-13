Durban - Work has begun to repair the flood damaged portion of Higginson Highway in Chatsworth on Monday. Before the heavy rainfall, last month, one of the lanes between Moorton and Croftdene was closed off to traffic after a sinkhole appeared.



The road in that portion then began to collapse. The recent flood made the problem worse.

The closure of one lane is disrupting the flow of traffic on certain surrounding roads in Chatsworth.

Previn Vedan, ANC eThekwini ward 71 councillor, said work is proceeding as planned. He said the excavation is nearly completed and soon the repair work will begin.

"An underground stormwater culvert which travels from the Chatsworth Stadium, under the Higginson highway, then towards the Bottlebrush Informal settlement was damaged. The culvert had moved and began filling with water. The contractor is on site and working 7 days a week until completion of the project,"he said.

A new culvert is being constructed underneath the road.

Omi Nair, a community activist, said the Delangakubona business forum allegedly went to the contractors repairing the culvert on Tuesday, requesting 30% of the project.

"The following day they came back with semi automatic weapons, and chased the contractors away. Due to the sensitive nature of this case and not to cause panic this was not posted on any chat groups. Due to my intervention and interactions it took teams from SAPS, Durban Metro and Moorton alliance to protect the contractors so work could be carried out without delay so that our community would not be further disadvantaged by criminals,"Nair said.

Deen Chetty, a Chatsworth resident said they had not received any feedback when work will begin on the uMhlatuzana River (Pompene)bridge. The road closure is causing a lot of traffic congestion in the area.

The eThekwini Municipality did not respond to a media query about the road repairs.

