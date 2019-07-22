Robbers smashed through the garage door with the homeowners Mercedes Benz while fleeing a house robbery in Inchanga. Picture supplied.

Durban - A member of the Inchanga Neighbourhood Watch said communication and vigilance is key to beating crime in South Africa. Steve Clarence made the suggestion after his neighbour was was held up on Saturday night. Brazen robbers broke into a house in Inchanga and stole the home owners Black C63 Amg Merecedes Benz.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, said the complainant alleged that at after 10pm he noticed that the garage door light was turned on.

"When he went to investigate he was accosted by armed men. While the suspects were fleeing the scene in complainant’s vehicle they knocked the garage door and gate,"Gwala.

Charges of theft of motor vehicle and burglary were opened at Inchanga police station for investigation.

The garage door was extensively damaged.

Clarence said that dogs from the neighbourhood was very restless and when he went to investigate he found nothing suspicious.

"I returned to my property. Soon thereafter I heard my neighbour scream and there was some commotion.I immediately knew something was wrong. I ran outside and saw that his Mercedes was about to be stolen. The very first thought was I needed to immobilise this vehicle as soon as possible, unfortunately the driver and vehicle was far too quick for myself to get a safe a shot at the tyres to immobilise it.

Clarence then contact ed the police and the South African Community Crime Watch (Saccw)

He said that within 13 minutes the car was showing up in the Durban Central area.

"Netstar and flying squad was mobile and the vehicle was recovered as well as several items stolen from the home. Communication amongst the community is key. Many neighbours as well as members from Inchanga reaction unit were there in minutes. We truly need to be more vigilant. I would like to thank SACCW, Tristan Dickerson,Netstar and Flying squad members for a swift response to my call,"Clarence said.

More than six Mercedes Benz vehicles have been either hijacked or stolen in Durban since July 12.

Two Mercedes Benz were taken in a house robberies in Redberry Park and Starwood in Phoenix. Another was taken in a hijacking in Marigold Road,Asherville.

