Durban - A Newlands East resident said it was God's grace that saved anyone from harm after the block of flats he lived in was peppered with bullet holes.
The resident, who wished to remain anonymous, of Mackerel Avenue resides in a flat overlooking a sports field on John Dory Drive. He said he heard noises early on Saturday morning and then the sound of gun shots in two long bursts. The flats are on higher ground with a bush acting as a buffer between the road and the sports field.
"I am lucky I did not go near the window to look at the grounds or go to the sink for a glass of water. The bullet would have hit my shoulder of chest. A bullet hit my kitchen burglar guard and ricocheted through the window pane. It has become a norm for people to shoot into the air at the grounds,"he said.