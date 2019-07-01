Durban - Tropical ice is how experienced mountain climber Gavin Raubenheimer described the formation of ice on Sani Pass in the Drakensberg on Monday. Sani Pass is a mountain pass located to the west of KwaZulu-Natal on the road between Underberg and Mokhotlong in Lesotho. The pass is known for its steep mountainous gradients, gravel windy roads and beautiful scenery.

Parts of it, where streams flow and in mountain passes, have turned into ice formations because of the cold weather conditions sweeping through the country.

Raubenheimer is a certified Mountaineering Instructor, cultural and nature guide and past president of the KwaZulu-Natal Section of the Mountain Club of SA.

"A quick day trip to Sani Pass ice to kick things off for 2019. The conditions are good. Great climbing with James Voortman, Colin McCoy, Janine Els and Ingrid. After good late summer rains the Drakensberg had plenty of moisture as winter set in. This has resulted in better than usual ice conditions this early in the season,"he said.

The South African Weather Services forecast, for Monday, stated that KwaZulu-Natal will have fine and cool to warm but hot in places in the north-east, becoming partly cloudy to cloudy from the south in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over southern and eastern KZN from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly but light westerly to south-westerly south of Durban freshening in the afternoon and spreading northwards.

Areas around Lesotho will experience extremely low temperatures during the snow events forecast for Monday, with temperatures dropping to as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius at high altitudes in Lesotho and parts of the Eastern Cape said Richard Le Sueur and the Snow Report SA team.

"With the wind chill, the temperatures could get as low as minus 7 degrees Celsius at high altitude in parts of Lesotho and in the Eastern Cape Highlands,"Snow Report SA said.

Snow is expected to fall in parts of western, northern and Eastern Cape. With low temperatures, SnowReportSA advises people travelling through the country to ensure that they are well prepared.

"Travellers should carry blankets or sleeping bags, and plenty of food and water in case of a vehicle breakdown. Drivers should be aware of the potential for ice on mountain passes and roads at higher altitudes," SnowReportSA said.

