Durban - The feral cat colony that had been living inside the beach dunes for several years have now been given a proper home. Nikki Moore, the coordinator of Cats of Durban, said a dedicated group of feeders has been looking after these cats, they are all sterilized and fed, and they keep the beachfront area nice and clean and rat-free.

"When Suncoast undertook their major overhaul a while ago, there was a very real concern that the cats would be scattered, harmed, scared or otherwise disturbed. Suncoast management rose magnificently to the challenge. They built little houses for the cats, for shelter, food and water, and they subsidise the food for the feeders," Moore said.

The little houses are in a discreet part of the grounds, said Moore, so that the cats do not disturb any guests or visitors, but for animal lovers there is a wonderful knowledge that the kitties are loved and cherished.

A new home for the Suncoast feral colony has been built at Suncoast Casino in Durban. Picture by Cats of Durban.





"Suncoast management acknowledged that a managed colony of cats is an asset for any premises, as it is a bio-friendly and sustainable vermin control.

Now that is a gamble that paid off!" she quipped.

In May 2016, the Daily News reported on two women who had been feeding 70 feral cats for nearly eight years around Durban.

Cousins Rose Magic, 62 and Pauline Tribe, 56, oF Yellowwood Park home cherished every moment they spend with the cats.

A new home for the Suncoast feral colony has been built at Suncoast Casino in Durban. Picture by Cats of Durban.

.



They begin behind a block of flats in Shepstone Road near the beachfront then at Hoy Park and finally Suncoast beach and Suncoast Casino parking lot.

Daily News