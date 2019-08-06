Durban - TWO barbed fish hooks had to be surgically removed from the stomach of a juvenile Cape gannet at uShaka Sea World. This after another gannet, Gerald, was brought into uShaka Sea World, tangled in fish hooks and wire.

The latest gannet, named Captain, was found at Ifafa Beach, on the South Coast, with at least 15cm of fishing line sticking out of its mouth.

UShaka Sea World veterinary nurse Marle Benade said Gerald had to be stabilised, and given pain medication and antibiotics.

However, an X-ray revealed the bird had two large hooks in its abdomen.

“We surgically removed the hooks, but we are unsure of the damage to the stomach lining,” Benade said.

“He did recover well after a two-hour surgery, but he’s definitely not out of the woods yet; complications might still arise.”

Dr Francois Lampen, who conducted the surgery to remove the hooks, said the first 48 hours were critical and they were watching the bird closely.

“We are trying to control any infections that may have occurred as a result of the hooks and hoping that he will strengthen up and manage solid food soon,” Lampen said.

Gerald would not be released due to the injury to his wing. Instead he would be sent to SANParks, said Benade.

She asked anglers to be aware of diving birds when fishing. “Where possible, reel in the bait when you see diving birds flying above,” she said.

South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) environmental project officer Shanice Firmin said they emphasised cleanliness to anglers.

“We do a number of things, one of which is housekeeping, making sure that fishermen are well aware of how to look after the environment and how to make sure that it is left clean after they have used it,” she said.

