Durban - The roads leading to the Durban Port through Bayhead have become gridlocked with trucks waiting to get into the container terminals on Tuesday - due to strong winds that have hampered shipping operations on Tuesday.



Social media traffic groups have reported that three lanes were occupied by trucks on Umbilo Road waiting to enter Bayhead Road.





This has impacted on the M7 at South Coast Road which is congested and backed up towards Rossburgh.





It is alleged that the delays in the Durban Container Terminals could be through the windy conditions in Durban.





The route is a main throughfare to the container terminals and loading docks in the Durban harbour.





Durban Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said police were on the scene controlling and diverting traffic to eliminate gridlocked intersections.





The harbour experienced 40 knot winds on Monday night.





The South African Weather Services have issued a warning of strong south westerly winds which will affect Durban’s coastline ahead of an approaching cold front.





The predictions are of wind speeds up to 55-60km (35 knots) per hour.





The eThekwini municipality said residents should be aware of sudden cross winds if traveling, especially between buildings, fallen trees or power lines and flying debris.





They urged people not to start open fires.





Residents of informal settlements are encouraged to secure their dwellings and are also reminded to apply fire safety precautions as accidental fires can spread rapidly and affect many households.





Small boats must stay away from the open sea and seek the shelter of a harbour, river estuary or protected bay.





Parked aircraft should be pointed into the direction of the wind and secured. Stay tuned to the radio and TV for any further warnings.



