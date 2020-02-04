Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal students escalated their violent protests on Tuesday, going on the rampage at the university's Pietermaritzburg campus where they burnt down a lecture hall.
Firefighters were called in to douse massive inferno after students set alight the lecture hall after engaging in clashes with university security guards who could not prevent them from torching the building.
The fire was set at around midnight and was the third such building torched at the university by students in a week.
Last week at the UKZN Westville campus students torched the Risk Management Services headquarters and on Monday set alight the HIV treatment centre at the Howard campus.
The latest incident came after a day of violence raged at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as the institution’s management and student representative council continued to be at loggerheads over student debt issues.