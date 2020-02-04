LOOK: UKZN students torch lecture hall at PMB campus









Firefighters were called in to douse massive inferno after students set alight the lecture hall at the UKZN Pietermaritzburg campus after engaging in clashes with university security guards who could not prevent them from torching the building. Picture: Facebook. Durban - University of KwaZulu-Natal students escalated their violent protests on Tuesday, going on the rampage at the university's Pietermaritzburg campus where they burnt down a lecture hall. Firefighters were called in to douse massive inferno after students set alight the lecture hall after engaging in clashes with university security guards who could not prevent them from torching the building. The fire was set at around midnight and was the third such building torched at the university by students in a week. Last week at the UKZN Westville campus students torched the Risk Management Services headquarters and on Monday set alight the HIV treatment centre at the Howard campus. The latest incident came after a day of violence raged at the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday as the institution’s management and student representative council continued to be at loggerheads over student debt issues.

The HIV and Aids Support Unit at the UKZN campus was set on fire yesterday, allegedly by protesting students. Sibonelo Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)





On Monday, UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said the UKZN could not make any further concessions to the students without driving the institution into bankruptcy. He said the UKZN could not concede what it could not afford. He also condemned the violence at Edgewood campus.

From Sunday evening to Monday morning, three buildings were set on fire at the UKZN’s HIV and Aids Support Unit, Bodrick said.

“University management is deeply disappointed that some of the student body are continuing to engage in acts of violence instead of reasoned discussion on how we can work through the challenges and make the best of our circumstances,” he said.

Protests have been raging at the institution since last week. Students have been fighting for the abolition of historical debt and having to pay 15% of their debt. Student leaders have argued that poor students cannot afford to pay the 15%, which often runs into thousands of rands.

UKZN said it already had debt of R1.7 billion at the end of 2019. It also said it had capped the maximum amount of money that can be paid towards student debt at R45 000.

SRC president Sifiso Simelane said the university could generate money by cutting down on expenditure. He said the management could take salary cuts to reduce costs.As the protests continued, students were engaged in running battles with police and private security at the university’s Edgewood campus yesterday. The violence resulted in classes being shut down for the day.

“The university strongly denounces all acts of criminal behaviour. All incidents of assault, destruction of property and arson are being investigated by University Risk Management Services and SAPS. Perpetrators will be apprehended and handed over to SAPS for prosecution,” said Bodrick.

The violence was also condemned by parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, science and technology. Chairperson Philly Mapulane said: “It is a selfish act that robs future generations of a valuable asset simply because of disagreements with the university management. We call on law enforcement agencies to act to protect public properties,” he said.