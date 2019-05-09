Durban - Stagnant water has blocked off access for residents living in a block of flats in Wentworth south of Durban on Wednesday.

Residents of Hime Street blamed it on the failing drainage system surrounding the blocks of flats.

The problem exacerbated since the recent torrential rainfall and flooding in April 2019.

Residents had to use boards and planks to create a platform to gain access to the flats much to their despair.

Thelma Stoffles, 64, who has lived in the area for at least 40 years said that ever since the downpour they have been living in filth which is surrounding their flat.

“After the rain, we haven't been able to even flush our toilets because the water level was so high it blocked the drainage systems from working,'' she said.

The retired seamstress says that she is unable to open her door or windows and regularly experiences headaches from the stench.

“It's a really upsetting issue. We can't even open our windows because of the putrid stench. We are not able to eat in our homes,” said another resident Joanne Groom.

“We also frustrated because we have been complaining for two weeks and no repairs have been undertaken” she added.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that the public needs to dump their waste responsibly.

“Drainage systems were not able to hold the volume of water flow to adequately due to the fact that there were foreign objects found in most sewers. He said.

“The city is doing their part in ensuring that members of the public are educated in dumping solid waste to block drainage systems,'' he added.

The city is embarking on a campaign to educate the public on how to dump waste correctly so that drainage systems are not blocked should the city experience another storm.

In April, eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede stated that the drainage systems are not to blame for the recent damage caused by flooding in the province.

Daily News



