A burglar was arrested by a private security company in Phoenix. Picture by KZN VIP Security unit.

Durban - When a wanted burglar was arrested by a private security team, in Phoenix, they were shocked by what they found in his pockets on Wednesday. The burglar had been prowling the Eastbury area of Phoenix when the local neighbourhood watch spotted and observed him. Neighbours were alerted and he was seen trying to gain entry into a home in Eastbury.

Glen Naidoo, of a private security company KZN VIP Security Unit, said one of the residents activated the panic alarm.

"The burglar fled and within minutes was apprehended by members of KZN VIP. He was found in possession of multiple dangerous weapons. He revealed to us that he had been involved in stealing copper from homes in Phoenix. He also pointed out several houses that he stole from," Naidoo said.

When reaction officers emptied out his pockets they found the blades of knives in various shapes, knives in different shapes and sizes, a nail clipper, spanners, several pairs of scissors, pliers, screwdrivers, various other objects and surprisingly a calculator.

When the picture was posted on the Phoenix Crime Watch Facebook page people ridiculed the burglar and pondered what he could be using the calculator for.

Goolam Hoosen Akoon said, "Well done Guys ...But lets focus on what he is planning to do with the calculator."



Mikhale Mikz Singh said, "To calculate his earning on copper sales?"



Roy Naidoo said, "Maybe calculating his profits as he goes along his breaking into homes?"



Daily News