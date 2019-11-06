Four vehicles collided at around 7am near the Blair Athol off-ramp. The images of a burning Daihatsu and a woman lying on the ground nearby caught the attention of the public.
Rescue Care paramedics spokes- person Garrith Jamieson said five people were injured.
Two vehicles apparently collided on the Durban-bound carriageway, one crossing the median and colliding with two vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.
“The Daihatsu then caught alight. The driver had sustained serious injuries from both the collision and fire.