LOOK: Woman leaps from her car seconds before it bursts into flames









Durban - A Pinetown woman jumped out of her vehicle seconds before it burst into flames after a collision on the M19 in Westville yesterday. Four vehicles collided at around 7am near the Blair Athol off-ramp. The images of a burning Daihatsu and a woman lying on the ground nearby caught the attention of the public. Rescue Care paramedics spokes- person Garrith Jamieson said five people were injured. Two vehicles apparently collided on the Durban-bound carriageway, one crossing the median and colliding with two vehicles travelling in the opposite direction. “The Daihatsu then caught alight. The driver had sustained serious injuries from both the collision and fire.

“She was stabilised at the scene before being rushed to Lenmed Ethekwini Hospital. Four other patients were stabilised on scene before being taken to hospital,” Jamieson said.

Jade Ashford was driving the Daihatsu when a bakkie apparently collided with her. Her daughter, Jorja, said her mother was able to throw herself out of the vehicle just in time.

“With the help of bystanders, she was taken to safety and was soon afterwards attended to by paramedic.

“She got off with a few burns, bruises and possibly a broken arm. My mom is now stable in hospital and is back to her chatty self. The support from friends and family has been overwhelming, and I can’t thank everyone enough,” Jorja said.

The mother and daughter manage Paw Prints Rescue and Rehoming, which will be out of action until Ashford has fully recovered.

Pet Rescue Pinetown KZN spokesperson Nikki Mathios said: “After being side-swiped by another car, the petrol tank caught fire and in seconds the whole car was in flames.

“We’re so relieved that apart from a broken arm and smoke inhalation, Jade will be okay. She’s brave and amazing and I’m sure she had some guardian angels looking after her during the collision including many of the doggies that she’s rescued over the years.”

Daily News