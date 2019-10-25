'Made in Chatsworth' - Author Kiru Naidoo delves into life the township









Zakhele Mazibuko, Mala Lutchmanan and Kiru Naidoo will be launching their books at eThekwini Libraries District Eight on November 6. Durban - USING inspiration from pretty housewives haggling over prices to priests ritually slaughtering chickens, Kiru Naidoo has penned a book about life growing up in Chatsworth. The author of Made in Chatsworth, Naidoo was born in the township, where the Bangladesh Market remains the centrepiece of his existence. A fifth-generation descendant of Indian indentured workers shipped from the Madras Presidency to the sugar plantations of colonial Natal in the nineteenth century, Naidoo said he had spent most of his years at Cavendish and Glenover schools daydreaming, in spite of excellent teachers. “To pay the bills, I was later forced to read for degrees at Durban-Westville and Cambridge. My ambition was to be a writer,” he said. “My inspirations to write Made in Chatsworth lurk everywhere from the hillocks of jam tomatoes to the pretty housewives haggling and priests ritually slaughtering chickens.

"These stories strike a chord about the Indian South African experience. It is about life in a township, about how people brush their teeth and dry their underwear.”

The book is his personal memoir of truths and lies. Woven into the vignettes are his friends, families, fantasies and a few lovers.

“RK Narayan imagined Malgudi but I have a real-life place in my beloved Bangladesh Market.

"The book will be available at unusual outlets like spice shops and butcheries,” said Naidoo.

He also initiated #HashtagsBooks, a space for readers, writers and dreamers, and is involved with Booksellers of Mzansi, where homeless people earn a living selling books at Mitchell Park on the first Sunday of every month.

Alongside Naidoo, Mala Lutchmanan and Zakhele Mazibuko will be launching their books on November 6.

Lutchmanan, a teacher at a school for pupils with learning challenges, including reading, is launching five books. “Sadly, not many resources are available to help our pupils to overcome this challenge. That drove me to create resources, hence the production of these readers.

“The books will suit pupils from the pre-primary stage up to senior primary phase. They are simple readers colourfully illustrated to appeal to children and inculcate in them a love for reading, from simple phonics to stories with a strong moral lesson,” she said.

Mazibuko, from eJozini, said Usulu was his first published book. He said his book sent a message to people that there was no life without obstacles.

Daily News