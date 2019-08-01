Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - The retraining of some of the magistrates was essential said the KwaZulu-Natal social development department of the Inkatha Freedom Party after magistrate K Bodlani imposed lenient sentences on child rapists. A special review judgment delivered in the Durban High Court, with two judges concurring, recently reviewed and set aside the sentences that Bodlani imposed on rapists in the uMlazi Regional Court.

The judgement describes her decisions in the cases involving minors as “shocking” and “deviating disproportionately” from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment for the rape of a minor.

The cases were referred for special review by the acting regional court president for KZN and the uMlazi regional magistrate.

The Mercury newspaper reported that Bodlani had imposed a sentence on the first accused of five years’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for seven years, for the rape of his 11-year-old daughter, and on the second accused a sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, half of which was suspended for 10 years, for the rape of a10-year-old girl.

She handed down a sentence to a third accused of four years’ imprisonment, suspended for six years for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

In a fourth rape matter sent on review, a sentence of 25 years was handed down by Bodlani with a non-parole period of 18 years for the accused.

In the special review judgment, the court described the sentencing in the first three matters as “not only shockingly inappropriate” but said it had the potential to undermine the administration of justice.

“The community and the public in general will lose faith in the ability of the courts to dispense fair and appropriate justice and will be aghast that the offenders who have preyed on vulnerable children will be allowed into the community without appropriate retribution and rehabilitation,” the judgment read.”

The judgment also said the magistrate had “lost sight of her own finding that the accused deliberately exposed the complainant to HIV” in the second matter.

Les Govender MPL-IFP KZN Spokesperson on Social Development said Bodlani must be prevented from presiding over such cases and that she must be retrained and supervised until she is found to be fit for the highly responsible role that she is required to play in society.

"We are concerned that Bodlani did not view the actions of the rapists, one of whom is a father who raped his child, to be serious enough to impose the mandatory maximum sentence. She clearly does not understand the severe emotional trauma that will live on with the victims well into their adult lives," said Govender said.

"By handing down lenient sentences such as five years for heinous crimes like child rape, the magistrate is clearly undermining the administration of justice. This does not send a strong message to would-be rapists and child abusers", said Govender.

