Durban - COMMUNITY leaders have called for the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital board to be dissolved and the management replaced saying they are not up to the task of running the facility. Friday’s discovery of a decomposed body in the ceiling was not the first time the hospital had come under scrutiny.

Minority Front councillor Jonathan Annipen said a change in management would make a difference.

“We want the hospital to be placed under administration. We want the management of the hospital to be under the superintendent of the district. The hospital board must be dissolved pending an investigation because they do not have the skills the hospital requires,” he said.

Annipen said the hospital had had an acting chief executive for about two years, security guards performed administrative duties and when doctors and nurses left, they were not replaced. The lack of manpower impacted staff morale, there was no proper equipment, a shortage of critical medication, patients’ medical histories were lost and there was no ICU or high care unit.

Former Phoenix councillor Bradley Singh said the services at the hospital were “appalling”.

“The hospital is falling apart,” Singh said. “The only way to change things would be for management to change or to abide by the ‘Batho Pele’ (people first) principles.”

He said elderly patients got to the hospital at 2am because of the long queues, only to be told at 3pm they should return the next day.

Singh said the attitude of some staff towards patients was “unkind”.

The acting chairperson of the hospital board, Ela Gandhi, said the hospital was dealing with many problems and asked people to bear in mind that they were trying their best with what they had.

The hospital was built to cater for 400000 people from Phoenix, but now also catered to Inanda, KwaMashu and Cornubia residents, which more than doubled the population it served, she said.

“We’ve always been short-staffed and we have complained to the Department of Health, but they told us that a new hospital was being built, which would relieve the pressure,” Gandhi said.

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said: “The issue of pressure due to staffing issues at (the hospital) is because there’s a lack of beds due to the fact that it was not designed to cater to the needs of communities that have vastly expanded over the years, due to urbanisation and other factors.”

She said the completion of the Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme Hospital, a referral hospital, would bring in 500 new beds.

“The areas of Inanda, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu and other surrounds will feel less pressure because residents will go to this hospital,” said Simelane-Zulu.

