Durban - A former Durbanite who is now residing in London has donated a painting of Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi to the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban.
Vedanti Ramlall Dayanand made the presentation, on Sunday, a day her father Mithloo Ramlall (1917-1976) would have turned 102 years old.
She painted Gandhi with oil on canvas 79 cm by 50 cm to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the arrival of indentured labourers from India in Durban.
Dayanand was a former Natal Indian Congress (NIC) member and proprietor of Goodwork Shopfitters.
Vedanti said it took her between 8 and 10 hours to complete the painting. Vedanti lived in Riverside in Durban North, Inanda and later in Newlands West. She is a former school teacher and former inspector of education in KwaZulu-Natal.