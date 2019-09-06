Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - MAIDENS marched to the Pietermaritzburg City Hall yesterday, demanding that the municipality allocate transport for them to attend the annual uMkhosi Womhlanga/Reed Dance Celebration in EMachobeni Royal Palace this weekend. Zulu cultural expert Dr Nomagugu Ngobese said they were told that Msunduzi Municipality had not renewed its contract with the bus companies which transport the maidens.

“We are marching because we want the world to see how our culture is not a priority It is sad that government pays child grants that motivate young girls to get pregnant, but cannot fund us for this beautiful event.”

After a meeting with some of the Msunduzi executive committee, Ngobese said they were allocated 14 taxis. Thokozani Ngcobo, who has been attending the event for more than 10 years, said she was unhappy that they were given taxis.

“Despite the fact that we will not all fit in these taxis, a taxi is a danger to the lives of our sisters. We are concerned about our safety.”

A group of mothers of the young women were at the city hall to support them. Nomusa Mkhize said she had a number of girls attending the festival.

“It is painful for us to let them use these unsafe taxis They know that this is an annual event. We always get buses, properly arranged and ready for this event, but this year things have changed and we want to know why.

“We are still mourning for the maidens that burned and died in a taxi not so long ago, but now they are allocating taxis for our children again.” She said they were considering not attending the festival this year.

Later in the afternoon there were reports that Msunduzi Municipality had reconsidered and arranged eight buses and three taxis.





