Opposition parties have called for the municipality to not only dissolve the board, but also to recoup the money lost during the board’s tenure.
The Small Enterprise Development Agency eThekwini (Seda) is faced with problems including the non-payment of staff salaries for up to 14 months, non-payment of suppliers and a number of other challenges.
According to a report by the Economic Development and Planning unit, Seda-eThekwini was not accounting for the funds made available by the Seda national body and municipality.
The unit has an electricity debt of R1.3 million and faces bankruptcy.