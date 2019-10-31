Maladministration, poor management forces eThekwini to shut agency board









Durban - THE misappropriation of funds, maladministration and poor management were just a few of the reasons that led to the eThekwini municipality proposing to dissolve the Seda-eThekwini government entity. Opposition parties have called for the municipality to not only dissolve the board, but also to recoup the money lost during the board’s tenure. The Small Enterprise Development Agency eThekwini (Seda) is faced with problems including the non-payment of staff salaries for up to 14 months, non-payment of suppliers and a number of other challenges. According to a report by the Economic Development and Planning unit, Seda-eThekwini was not accounting for the funds made available by the Seda national body and municipality. The unit has an electricity debt of R1.3 million and faces bankruptcy.

The City is now proposing to partner with Seda national to establish a manufacturing incubation and entrepreneurial centre to provide technical skills to budding business people, address the high rate of youth unemployment, assist in formalising the informal industry and transform the township economy.

“Seda-eThekwini has been unable to produce audited financial statements and to address maladministration concerns raised when they were audited in 2018. The total rent to be collected from the tenants of the 100-unit building at number 172 Alice Street is R1 547 405,” reads the report.

From the 2006/07 financial year until 2014/15 eThekwini has been funding Seda-eThekwini, while Seda national also contributes money.

Between 2015 and 2018, Seda paid R10 990 000 into the eThekwini subsidiary while the municipality contributed close to R14.4 million, according to the report.

An attorney has been appointed to facilitate the dissolution of the board while preparations are afoot to install prepaid electricity meters for each unit.

Phillip Sithole, deputy city manager for economic development and planning, said there would be negotiations with Seda nationally to accommodate the 16 employees.

DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa welcomed the dissolution. “But that is not enough. Monies should be recovered from board members who have misappropriated funds.”

Daily News