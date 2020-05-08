Malls beef up security during Level 4 lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - This time last month 18 people had died due to Covid-19, six of whom were from KwaZulu-Natal. As of Wednesday, there were 153 deaths in South Africa and 38 in the province. Since the start of the week, there have been videos shared on social media of crowded towns with no physical distancing being practised. The implementation of Level 4 lockdown also saw an increase in the number of people out and about. During this time, security and safety measures have been beefed up at some shopping malls.

Julie-Anne Zuma, marketing manager at The Pavilion Shopping Centre, said they had restricted access to the centre.

“This is to ensure convenience while accessing the centre. We have continued with the full security complement to ensure the environment is safe for both our retailers and loyal shoppers,” said Zuma.

She said the centre had also increased the frequency of general and deep cleaning practices, with particular attention paid to daily sanitisation of all common and high-traffic areas.

“These include ablution facilities, which are disinfected daily through fogging. Hand sanitisers are provided at critical points such as the entrances, reception and customer service desks.

"All front-line staff have been equipped with gloves and masks. All events have been postponed indefinitely to ensure that there's no gathering of people in our spaces,” she said.

Zuma said they had been able to effectively manage crowds by adhering to the distancing regulations.

“The centre has seen an increased number of shoppers visit the centre since the inception of Level 4, this is largely attributed to the grant pay-outs and the balance of shoppers visiting the centre for the essentials.”

Donald McLellan, marketing manager at the Umlazi Mega City, said the transition from Level 5 to Level 4 lockdown was not seamless, however the centre was proactive and put measures in place to manage the safety of the environment.

“The centre has hired 3000 chairs for customers queuing for social grant pay-outs. These chairs are placed a reasonable distance apart to ensure social distancing. Additional security guards are on site to monitor the situation and continually remind customers to keep a distance from each other, as well as enforcing the government regulation of compulsory wearing of masks to cover the nose and mouth,” said McLellan.

He said customers were being reminded of the necessary behaviours to slow the spread of Covid-19 through advertising material displayed throughout the shopping centre.

“Access control is in place to ensure there's no more than the prescribed number of people within the shopping centre at any particular time.

"We implore our visitors to use the hand sanitiser provided. We believe that the centre is a pivotal part of the community and appreciate that we play a critical role in slowing the spread of Covid-19 in order for more of the community to become economically active,” he said.

Daily News