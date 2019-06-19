The theft of the home's minibus taxi has added to the home's woes while they are faced with a R2 million plus municipal and catering bill. Picture: Facebook

Durban - While trying to solve a debt in excess of R2 million, the Malvern Child and Youth Care Centre, was also struggling to make ends meet and the theft of their minibus taxi made the situation worse. The home owes the eThekwini Municipality over R1 million and a catering company, Feedem, R1.1 million.

The home is faced with closure if it does not settle its debt, while they also tried to cover their monthly costs like groceries, petrol and monthly bills.

At this point, the home's Director, Andile Ncamana did not think more could go wrong.

In the early hours of Friday morning, one of their Toyota Quantum’s was stolen from the home.

Ncamana, said the the vehicle was written school bus at the front and the back.

"It had a tracker too but it has not been found," Ncamana said.

He said they reported the incident to the Malvern Police Station and got a case number.

The home’s Public Relations Officer, Kamini Naidoo, said the incident happened at around 4am while the vehicle was parked inside the property.

“Five guys derailed the gate and pushed the vehicle out. Then we saw the Quantum going past the front of the gate,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said it looked like the thieves came in two vehicles because when they saw the vehicle drive past the front of the home, it was between those vehicles.

She said the vehicle was used to transport children to school, sporting tournaments and various activities like going to the beach.

KZN Saps spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a case was opened at Malvern Police Station for theft of a motor vehicle.

Daily News