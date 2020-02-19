Malvern Children’s Home ‘turning over new leaf’, slowly climbing out of debt









ANDILE Ncamana, director of the Malvern Child and Youth Care centre, whichis trying to make ends meet after it faced closure last year. Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - ALTHOUGH it still owes eThekwini Municipality and Feedem Group nearly R500 000, the Malvern Children’s Home (Malvern Child and Youth Care Centre) is doing well but still needs assistance. More than six months ago, the home came out pleading for assistance, revealing that it owed the municipality and a catering company more than R1million each. The director of the home, Andile Ncamana said everything was going well because, after the publicity in June, many people came forward and were willing to assist. “We’ve had showers of donations. People have been donating non-perishable groceries. Boxer Superstores gave us a truckload of groceries, which lasted six months. They will donate another truckload, which will also last us six months. “The community is also donating non-perishable goods and cash.

“I would say we have turned over a new leaf since we were on the brink of closure.”

Ncamana said they had reached an agreement with the municipality to pay a monthly fee of R20 000, including the current bill.

He said their municipal debt was around R600 000 now, as the municipality had written off their R284 000 rates bill.

“The threat to cut off services is out of the window now.”

However, Ncamana said the same could not be said for its catering bill, which stands at R800 000, with a monthly payment of R29 000.

“That bill is going at a snail’s pace, but it’s manageable. We offered to pay them R300 000 cash and for them to write off the rest of the debt, but they said it would be a loss to them because they had already done a lot for the home,” Ncamana said.

He expressed gratitude to those who opened their hearts and wallets to the home, saying they had made a huge difference.

“We’re very grateful to the Durban community who helped us,” he said.

Ncamana said the Social Development Department was also still assisting them.

Department spokesperson Mhlabunzima Memela said the home’s board did not agree, last year, to a proposal for the department to take over catering services.

Last week, the department met the home’s chairperson and director. It was reported that the board met at the beginning of February and operational areas were being reviewed to address challenges being experienced, including financial constraints.

They also made requests to the department to be considered, including funding a second social worker’s post.

Memela said the home’s requests would be considered, subject to the availability of the budget, in the next medium-term expenditure framework.

