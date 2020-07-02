Malvern supermarket closes after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - FOUR days after a customer complained about Checkers in Malvern on the Checkers Facebook page, the store closed when an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The Shoprite Group confirmed that after a positive Covid-19 test at the Checkers store in the Malvern Centre on Tuesday, the store was closed and a professional decontamination company was brought in to sanitise and deep clean it. “An employee screening programme supported by the company’s mobile clinic was immediately put into place. Where necessary, those with close contact are required to self-quarantine for 14 days,” said the group. It was working closely with the various authorities and the store would be reopened in consultation with the provincial Department of Health.

The Shoprite Group said when a positive case was confirmed, the required procedures were followed.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Shoprite Group has proactively acted to safeguard our employees and customers, and will continue to do whatever is within our power to protect their well-being and health.”

Four days ago, a customer had posted: “Checkers Malvern is a disaster waiting to happen.”

She had tried shopping there on Friday and said it seemed like people were shopping for Christmas.

“There were no Covid-19 precautions and customers and staff were not wearing masks correctly.”

The customer was sure she was not the only person who felt uncomfortable in the store.

Checkers had replied to her post saying its front-line employees were issued with durable face shields that were sanitised on the hour to help keep them and those in close proximity safe. It also adhered to government regulations around the wearing of masks or other methods of covering the mouth and nose by customers under new regulations for level 4 lockdown. Checkers said it would address the matter with the store.

The Shoprite Group told The Daily News that its operations team has been asked to address the complaint with Checkers in Malvern to ensure that the requirement was communicated to all employees and customers who did not adhere to it.

“We also implore our customers to respect the regulations so that everyone can have a safe and enjoyable shopping experience,” said the Shoprite Group.

Daily News