Man, 26, accused of raping 73-yr-old relative to know fate soon

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A 26-YEAR-OLD man charged with the rape of a 73-year-old relative will soon know his fate as Pinetown Magistrate B Asmal continues with her judgment today. The The man is alleged to have raped the woman on various occasions from 2017 to August 2018 at KwaNgcolosi, near Hillcrest. The man pleaded not guilty, claiming the sex was consensual. He said he and the victim had been lovers and that their sexual relationship began when he was 12 years old. Asmal began her judgment by going through evidence heard during the trial. She said the State had called three witnesses in the matter: the victim, a doctor and another relative.

“The relative testified that you (the accused) started living with the victim in 2010 and things were good between you and the victim, until she (the witness) started to notice a change in the victim every time you (the accused) were in the room. She said the victim’s facial expression seemed like she wanted to cry,” said Asmal.

When the relative would ask the victim what was wrong, she would answer that she and the man often fought.

“In 2017 the witness found the victim crying. She took her to the kitchen and asked why she was crying. The victim told her you (the accused) always have sex with her without her consent,” said the magistrate.

Asmal said the victim then asked that the matter be kept between the two of them. However, the relative could not keep the matter secret.

“She told another relative, who reported to police, and the following day the victim was taken to RK Khan Hospital,” she said.

Asmal said the witness also told the court of the impact of the alleged rapes. “She said the victim began to be sickly and could no longer do things that she could do on her own before.”

Daily News