Durban - A 61-year-old man will be sentenced on Friday after being convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot at Durban’s Musgrave Centre in 2017. Sipho Zikhali, a businessman from KwaMashu, stabbed 57-year-old Rita Sibisi 37 times in his car at the centre.

The Durban High Court heard that Sibisi was killed barely two months after securing a protection order against Zikhali.

According to the indictment, Zikhali had often gone to the centre, where Sibisi worked in a clothing store, in the hope of reviving their relationship.

Acting Judge Siphokazi Jikela said there was incriminating evidence against Zikhali.

“The surrounding circumstances and probabilities around the death of the deceased exclude any reasonable possibility that someone other than the accused murdered the deceased. The circumstantial evidence led by the State is of a good quality and sufficient for this court to convict the accused on the charge of murder,” she said.

Jikela, however, said there was not enough evidence to convict Zikhali on a charge of stealing Sibisi’s handbag.

State advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi argued Zikhali should be given a life sentence.

“She was mercilessly stabbed to death. How do you stab someone 37 times? Every part of her body was stabbed,” he said.

Mbokazi pointed to the many cases of violence against women, saying that people like Zikhali needed to be stopped.

He also read out a victim impact report that set out how Sibisi’s death had affected her family.

In the report, Sibusiso Sibisi said his older sister’s death had devastated the family. He said they had looked up to her as a breadwinner.

“She took care of the children of her siblings who were unemployed,” he said.

Her death came within a few months of the death of another sister and their mother, who died two months apart.

He said he had had to view Sibisi’s body and that the gruesome sight traumatised him so much that he stopped eating red meat.

Defence advocate Minikazi Mtati argued that given Zikhali’s age, a sentence of 16 to 20 years would suffice.

Sentencing will take place on Friday.

